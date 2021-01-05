Salvation Army falls short of goal as Christmas campaign prepares to close

Still $30,000 shy of its Christmas campaign goal, the Salvation Army will end collections on Thursday.

Ringer-less kettles are still visible at several locations around Mankato, but the extended ringing season will end on Thursday.

A great push towards the end of the campaign made up for a significant shortfall in collections during the 2020 holiday season, but the bell-ringing season ends at 94% of its $500,000 goal.

Donations can still be made online, at SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato