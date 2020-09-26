Salvation Army launching rewards program for frequent shoppers

(Mankato, MN) – Frequent customers at the Salvation Army Family Store in Mankato will have a little more incentive to show up and shop.

A new punch card rewards program will launch on Oct 1 at the thrift store.

Shoppers at Salvation Army will get a punch for qualifying purchases of at least $5. After customers collect 10 punches, they’ll earn $5 off a Family Store purchase.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for many retailers, including us,” said Lt Andy Wheeler, who oversees both the operation of the Family Store and the Salvation Army service center on Riverfront Drive. “The Family Store team really wanted to create a program that would encourage shoppers to come to the store with more frequency, especially since the Christmas shopping season is not far off.”

Shoppers can pick up a Rewards Card at the Salvation Army Family Store at 201 Star Street in Mankato.

Additionally, the store is accepting donations of gently-used clothing and home decor.