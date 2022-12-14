River 105 River 105 Logo

December 14, 2022 7:36AM CST
Salvation Army offering Christmas Food Vouchers Wednesday

The Salvation Army is offering Christmas food vouchers Wednesday at the Youth Center on South Riverfront Drive. 

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vouchers will be at a set amount of $50 per household for non-taxable grocery items. Vouchers can be redeemed at Cub Foods on South Riverfront.

No appointment is needed, but the head of household must be present and provide a state-issued I.D. or proof of government assistance and a current bill that can verify residency. 

The service is limited to the first 200 families that qualify and is for Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents only.

