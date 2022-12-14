Salvation Army offering Christmas Food Vouchers Wednesday

The Salvation Army is offering Christmas food vouchers Wednesday at the Youth Center on South Riverfront Drive.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vouchers will be at a set amount of $50 per household for non-taxable grocery items. Vouchers can be redeemed at Cub Foods on South Riverfront.

No appointment is needed, but the head of household must be present and provide a state-issued I.D. or proof of government assistance and a current bill that can verify residency.

The service is limited to the first 200 families that qualify and is for Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents only.