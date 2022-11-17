Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season is nearing, and the organization still needs thousands of volunteer bell ringers.

A press release from Cpt Andy Wheeler says there are over 2,800 hours of ringing that remain unfilled in Mankato, and the Salvation Army has an “urgent need” to register more bell ringers ahead of its major fundraising effort.

The Red Kettle campaign is critical to the Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaign. Nearly 80% of the organization’s funding is raised in the last three months of the year. Those funds are used to provide meals, emergency shelter, and emergency financial assistance throughout the year to struggling families.