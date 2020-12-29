Salvation Army to extend Red Kettle program as campaign suffers 30% deficit

The Mankato Salvation Army says they are 30% shy of their annual Christmas fundraising goal in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is crucial to the organization because funds raised at Christmas support Salvation Army programs in Mankato all year round. Requests for Salvation Army services have increased nationwide by 155% over the last year, most of which involved families in need of food.

In response to the $150,000 shortfall, local Hy-Vee and Cub Foods locations will continue to maintain a “virtual” Red Kettle in front of their stores into January 2021. Donors can opt to make a contactless donation via Apple or Google Pay, or scan a QR code and follow prompts.

Donations can also be made online through January at SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato