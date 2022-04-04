Salvation Army to offer Easter grocery assistance

The Salvation Army says it will provide a special kind of light in response to soaring inflation this Easter season.

The organization will provide food vouchers to use for Easter at a one-time, in-person event on Monday. Each qualified household will receive $50 in grocery vouchers to Cub West on Riverfront Dr. The vouchers will be for grocery items only.

The event is at the Youth Center at 700 S Riverfront Dr in Mankato on Monday, April 4. Applications must be completed between 3 p.m and 7 p.m. Applicants must bring the following with them: photo identification, proof of government assistance (WIC, food stamps, Minnesota Care, SSKDI, SSI, or TANF), and proof of address. Vouchers will be issued the same day only for those who qualify.

“We recognize that everything costs more money these days,” said Lt Any Wheeler, one of the officers in charge of the Mankato Salvation Army. “It is so hard for struggling families to have to choose between buying much-needed medication or fueling up their vehicles, or groceries for a special Easter meal. With this program, we will be able to provide a little relief for those who desperately need it.”