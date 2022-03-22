      Weather Alert

Salvation Army to provide homeless shelter during summer months

Mar 22, 2022 @ 8:08am

The Mankato Salvation Army will provide a shelter for the homeless during the summer months, the organization announced Monday.

The program will provide daytime shelter from the heat of summer from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, to individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness. The shelter will include beds, meals, showers, laundry, free Wi-Fi, internet access, and phone for registered shelter guests.

“This summer program helps to fill a critical gap – a place for families, where they can find safety, have access to services, and begin the process of finding stable permanent housing, said Salvation Army Pastor, Lt. Andy Wheeler.

