Salvation Army to provide homeless shelter during summer months

The Mankato Salvation Army will provide a shelter for the homeless during the summer months, the organization announced Monday.

The program will provide daytime shelter from the heat of summer from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, to individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness. The shelter will include beds, meals, showers, laundry, free Wi-Fi, internet access, and phone for registered shelter guests.

“This summer program helps to fill a critical gap – a place for families, where they can find safety, have access to services, and begin the process of finding stable permanent housing, said Salvation Army Pastor, Lt. Andy Wheeler.