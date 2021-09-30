Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm Scheduled

Residents in need of cold weather wear will be able to find it for free from a local non-profit next month.

The Salvation Army’s 2021 Bundle Me Warm event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct 13 & Thursday, Oct 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Youth Center, 700 South Riverfront Dr.

The annual program is available to anyone in need of winterwear with no financial or residential restrictions. A head of household will need to appear in person with photo identification and complete a family intake form to be eligible. Only ten participants will be allowed inside to shop at a time. Masks will be required.

If any group or agency is interested in holding a coat drive for the event, infants, toddlers, and large men’s sizes are the greatest need. Collections can be dropped at the Family Thrift Store. Call (507) 345-7074 for donation times.