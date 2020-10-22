Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm store open

(Mankato, MN) – The Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm store is open this week to help families in need of warm clothing for winter.

The program provides donated cold weather wear, and there are no residential or financial restrictions. Families will be limited to one visit this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bundle Me Warm store is located in the Youth Center at 700 South Riverfront Dr. Hours are Thursday, Oct 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 pm. and on Friday, Oct 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will need ID, and will be required to wear a mask while visiting. Only ten shoppers will be allowed in the store at one time.