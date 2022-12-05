Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign off to slow start

Mankato’s Salvation Army red kettle donations are down more than $55,000 from previous season collections.

Captain Andy Wheeler said Monday that the Salvation Army was at just 18% of its massive $525,000 goal. The bell-ringing campaign began on November 21.

In addition to accepting cash and checks in the red kettles, donors can also use Apple or Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a QR Code, or text KatoCares to 24365.

Cpt Wheeler says bell ringers are also needed for the campaign.

