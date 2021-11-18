Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Season Begins Next Week

Mankato shoppers will see a familiar holiday sight starting next week.

The Salvation Army of Blue Earth County and North Mankato will launch its Red Kettle season on Monday, November 22.

There are a number of contactless donation options available this year, including:

Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, or a QR code scan

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army.”

Give any amount by texting “KatoCares” to 24365

“With the resurgence of COVID-19, the Salvation Army of Mankato anticipates requests for service to increase by 35% this holiday season,” said Lt Andy Wheeler from the Salvation Army. “With the public’s generosity, the Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to those individuals and families in need.”