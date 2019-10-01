Sam’s Club, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby and 12 Other Stores Closed on Thanksgiving This Year

Fall is here, which means that Thanksgiving is fast approaching.

But, while Thanksgiving and Black Friday may have traditionally marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season, not all retailers will be opening up their stores on the holiday.

BestBlackFriday.com compiled a list of the major industry players staying closed on Thanksgiving, which falls on November 28 this year. If you’re a resident of — or planning on visiting — Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, you can also expect shuttered stores, as per state blue laws.

What’s more, the overall impact of Black Friday itself has lessened in recent years. Thanks to the rise of e-commerce, holiday deals now tend to run for longer than a single day. Amazon also stole a significant portion of Black Friday’s thunder with its own shopping holiday, Prime Day.

By staying closed on Thanksgiving, major retailers are allowing their employees to spend the holiday with family and friends, even if they’ve got to be up and ready to tackle Black Friday the following day.

Here are the stores that you won’t be able to visit on Thanksgiving this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s

Costco

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Petco

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Stein Mart

TJ Maxx

True Value

Of those companies, Lowe’s will open for Black Friday at 6 a.m. BJ’s, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post, and TJ Maxx will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Hobby Lobby will open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

