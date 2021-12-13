Sanborn man sentenced in Redwood County Court for animal cruelty

A Sanborn man was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for animal cruelty from an incident last June.

On June 7 of this year, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to the rural Sanborn residence of Alex Duane Wildfeuer, age 21, on a report of a rotting buffalo skull near the front steps, and a black trash bag fill of animal parts in the garage. The person who called in the complaint was concerned about the welfare of Wildfeuer’s dogs.

The officer visited the residence, confirmed the existence of the buffalo head and bag of animal parts, and attempted to call Wildfeuer. A citizen who claimed she had been in a relationship with Wildfeuer called the Sheriff’s Office to report many other examples of animal abuse and neglect by Wildfeuer, and that she was willing to file a complaint against him. She also sent the deputies photos she had taken earlier from inside the house, with numerous dead animals inside.

A second witness called the Sheriff’s Office to state she had also witnessed Wildfeuer abusing animals at his home, that he was having a sexual relationship with a 15 year old in South Dakota, and that he was then living with relatives in Iona, Minn., to avoid the issues in Sanborn.

On Dec. 6, Alex Duane Wildfeuer was sentenced for misdemeanor overwork / mistreat animals – torture to 90 days in the Redwood Cuonty jail, with 80 days stayed for one year, supervised probation for one year, $185 in fees and fines, and the conditions of undergoing a psychological evaluation, and to not possess, own, or reside with any animals.