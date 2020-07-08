Sanborn Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Bike Hits Sign

Fire Engine at Emergency Scene

A Sanborn motorcyclist was gravely injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Vesta.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jordan Radtke, 44, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The patrol’s crash report says Radtke was eastbound on Highway 19 at County Rd 30 when he ran off-road into the ditch, where his Kawasaki struck a road sign.

The crash time is listed as 3:38.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com