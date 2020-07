(Marshall, MN) – A Sanborn motorcyclist was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Vesta.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t identified the 44-year-old Kawasaki rider but the crash report says he was eastbound on Highway 19 at County Rd 30 when he ran off-road into the ditch, where he struck a road sign.

The nature of his injuries has not yet been disclosed. The crash time is listed as 3:38.