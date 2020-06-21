Sanborn rollover involved alcohol, says state patrol

(Mankato, MN) – A New Ulm man injured in a rollover crash on Sanborn’s Main St was under the influence of alcohol, the state patrol says.

Joshua Alvin Fuhrman, 23, was driving a Chevy 1500 southbound just after 11 p.m. Saturday, when it left the roadway and rolled at the 900 block of Main.

Fuhrman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to a Windom hospital for treatment.

Fuhrman wasn’t wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was involved, according to the state patrol’s crash report.