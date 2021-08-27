Sanborn woman killed in Kandiyohi County crash

A Sanborn woman was killed in a crash and six others injured in Kandiyohi County Wednesday.

Dolores Matilda Berg, 83, died at the scene of the crash, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The crash happened around 11:23 a.m. when a minivan and a compact car collided at the intersection of Highway 12 and 135th St NW near Pennock, according to the patrol report.

Dolores Berg was a passenger in the minivan, which was northbound on 135th St at the time of the crash. The van was driven by Frederick Henry Berg, 84, of Sanborn. Irene Lucille Mathiowetz, 83, and Robert Wendelin Mathiowetz, 88, both of Sleepy Eye, were also passengers in the van.

The other vehicle, which was westbound on Highway 12, was driven by Rae Ann Lynn Baker, 22, of Redwood Falls. Kyri Elaysia Cox, 17, of Redwood Falls, and Thomas Bryan Zempel, 20, of Mankato, were passengers in the vehicle.

Both drivers and their surviving passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries. All ﻿were transported to Rice Memorial Hospital with the exception of Zempel.