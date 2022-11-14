Sargeant man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony DWI and burglary charges in Mower County District Court

A Sargeant man who pleaded guilty in June in Mower County District Court to a felony DWI charge after a traffic stop in Mower County on January 16th, and who also pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge in Mower County District Court after conducting a residential burglary at a rural Waltham residence on January 14th has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program.

31-year old Michael Dale Vanbuskirk was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail, five years of supervised probation, just over $1,000 in fines and fees and 80 hours in the sentence to service program for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A 48-month prison sentence was stayed for five years if Vanbuskirk complies with the terms of his probation, and Judge Kevin Siefken determined that Vanbuskirk will also be subject to electric alcohol home monitoring for 150 days within one week of his release from jail. Vanbuskirk was also convicted and sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail, five years of supervised probation, just over $17,100 in restitution and fees and 80 hours in the sentence to service program for a felony charge of 2nd degree burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and he was also convicted and sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation for a felony charge of possession of stolen property. Vanbuskirk was granted a stay of imposition for both charges where the defendant pleads guilty to a felony-level offense. If he or she successfully completes their probation, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor. Judge Siefken also determined that Vanbuskirk will be able to serve the three sentences concurrently.

Vanbuskirk pleaded guilty to the three felony charges on June 24th, and a felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus felony charges for 3rd degree burglary and for theft, taking, using or transferring movable property without consent in the case were dismissed with Vanbuskrik’s guilty pleas.