Sartell-St. Stephen schools part ways with equity group

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — The Sartell-St. Stephen school board has agreed to cut ties with an organization it hired to audit the district’s practices and policies on providing equitable opportunities for all students.

Superintendent Jeffery Ridlehoover made the recommendation to part ways with Equity Alliance MN after questions were raised about its methodology when analyzing survey data. Equity Alliance’s survey found, in part, that 66% of students responded that they had not directly engaged in any activities designed to teach about race, culture, or understanding of others.

All six board members agreed with Ridlehoover’s recommendation to end its ties with Equity Alliance. The organization did not immediately return a phone call for comment.