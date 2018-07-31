Say CHEESE! Mankato Man Accused Of Felony Mail Theft Caught By Doorbell Camera

A Mankato man is accused of stealing mail after a doorbell camera provided clear photographs that allegedly caught him in the act.

Forty-two-year-old Stacey Veerkamp was charged in Blue Earth County Court with one count of felony mail theft and one misdemeanor count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Veerkamp went to the victim’s house wearing a Tool Wrench t-shirt and was photographed by the camera doorbell with a piece of mail in his hands that had been in the mailbox in a previous photo. The victim told police he had received a notice of delivery from Amazon of supplies worth $42.00.

Police were unable to track down Veerkamp, but he was identified after the victim posted his photo on Facebook.

A house manager at the residence where Veerkamp lived also told police he’d found a letter addressed to one of the residents next door on Veerkamp’s desk.

When Veerkamp was told there was photos of him, he said he’d been asked to pick up the mail, then said he’d been returning mail to the address that had been mistakenly delivered.

Veerkamp later told police he wanted to be honest and admitted that he was angry with the victim, who had called him a pedophile. He said he’d noticed the package outside of the residence, took the packages, and threw them into the river by the library.

