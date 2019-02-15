Scammers pretending to be child, grandchild targeting Nicollet County

(St. Peter, MN) – Phone scammers are striking the region yet again.

The Nicollet County Sheriff said in a press release that callers posing as law enforcement have been targeting Nicollet County, particularly in the Nicollet area.

The caller will tell the victim their child or grandchild is in trouble and needs money sent to a specified address. Often times, someone will come on the phone pretending to be the child or grandchild, indicated that they are in trouble. The sheriff’s office says the scammers will even go as far as saying they have a cold or sore throat and don’t sound normal because of the illness.

The Nicollet County Sheriff reminds residents that law enforcement will never call seeking cash or gift cards that need to be sent through the mail. Any calls received by a potential scammer should be reported to local police.

