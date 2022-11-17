SCC Culinary program serving Turkey Dinner today

South Central College is celebrating Thanksgiving with a feast a week early.

On Thursday, November 17, the Culinary Arts program will offer an “indulgent” holiday dinner with all the trimmings. The Thanksgiving entree will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry relish, roasted squash, corn, and a pumpkin dessert.

The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the North Mankato Campus Cafe. Cost is $12 for dine-in or take-out, with limited quantities available.