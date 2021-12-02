SCC hosting Spaghetti drive-thru to benefit Toys for Tots

South Central College’s Collegiate DECA Chapter is holding a spaghetti drive-thru to benefit Toys for Tots.

The event is Thursday, December 2 with lunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost is $8 per meal with all proceeds going to Toys for Tots. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, and holiday dessert. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.

Drive-thru is at the North Mankato campus at 1920 Lee Blvd. Meals will be delivered to patrons at door #1.