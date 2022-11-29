SCC hosting Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser Thursday

South Central College will host its annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser on Thursday.

The meal will be available December 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, and a holiday dessert prepared by South Central College’s Culinary Arts students. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available.

All proceeds raised go to Toys for Tots.

The fundraiser will take place at South Central College’s North Mankato campus, located at 1920 Lee Boulevard. Meals will be available for dine-in at SCC’s Cafe (E180) or drive-thru at Door #1 on campus.