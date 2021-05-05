SCC, Mankato schools hosting vaccination clinics

Mankato Area Public Schools and South Central Community College are hosting vaccination clinics this week.

MAPS will partner with Mayo Clinic Health Systems to offer clinics at East and West high schools on Thursday, May 6th. The clinics will be held during the school day in the gymnasiums and will be staffed by Mayo Clinic employees.

Eligible students will have received details and a consent form. Consent forms are also available at each high school office and the district offices, located in the Intergovernmental Center. Students should bring their consent forms on vaccination day.

The vaccination clinic will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for teens ages 16 and older. A second dose, which is recommended for the full benefit, will be available at school, three weeks after the initial dose.

South Central College will also host a vaccination clinic at the North Mankato campus on Thursday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is designed for student convenience, but additional spots will be available for the general public. The clinic is open to ages 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Pre-registration is required for the SCC clinic.