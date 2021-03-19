SCC medical students assisting with COVID vaccination clinics

Medical students at South Central College have been assisting with COVID-19 vaccination clinics, obtaining real-world experience as they pursue their careers in medicine.

This semester – even during spring break – SCC’s Medical Assisting students have been helping Brown County Public Health at its clinics, a practice they’ll continue as long as they are needed.

“It’s vital to not only teach students the importance of service when choosing a healthcare career, but also provides them with opportunities to give back to their community, as it instills the importance of service before they enter their career,” says Cristen Cox, SCC’s Medical Assisting Program Director.

SCC’s Medical Assistant program is available at the North Mankato campus.