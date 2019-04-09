SCC to add 2 new transfer degrees

(Mankato, MN) – South Central College will now offer two new degrees that offer a transfer to Minnesota State universities.

Starting in the fall semester, biology and economics Transfer Pathway degree programs will be added as coursework options. Applications are currently being accepted for fall semester, which begins on August 26th.

Minnesota State Transfer Pathway associate degrees allow students to complete the first two years of a 4-year bachelor’s degree at a Minnesota State community college, then guarantee admittance into one of seven Minnesota State universities, entering with junior year status.

To learn more about each program, use the links below.

BIOLOGY TRANSFER PATHWAY ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

ECONOMICS TRANSFER PATHWAY ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)