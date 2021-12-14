School bus rear-ended by dump truck in Mcleod County Tuesday morning

Several students were injured when a school bus was rear-ended by a dump truck in Mcleod County Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:28 a.m. on Dec. 14, a school bus driven by Mary Khristine Bielke, age 63, of Glencoe, was southbound on Highway 22. Near mile marker 99, the bus was rear-ended by a dump-truck being driven by Gary Edward Altricher, age 71, of Cushing.

Sixteen children were on board the school bus; five of them were transported to Glencoe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Mcleod County Sheriff’s Office, the Glencoe Police and Fire Departments, and Allina Ambulance.