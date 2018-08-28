School In Session: 52 Underage Drinking Arrests Over The Weekend

As the number of students arriving in Mankato to attend the university increased, so did the number of citations for underage drinking.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said that preliminary numbers indicate that between Thursday, August 23 and Sunday, August 26 at 7 a.m., approximately 52 underage drinking citations were handed out to minors consuming alcohol.

It was a sharp decline in citations since 2017, when 170 were cited the first weekend back to school.

Schisel says that police are intent on sending the message that underage drinking is not tolerated.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

