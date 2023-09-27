School resource officers back in Lake Crystal, St Clair
September 27, 2023 10:47AM CDT
School resources officers will return to Lake Crystal and St. Clair Public Schools.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office had previously pulled the officers from their positions due to language in a new law about use of force on students.
The decision to reinstate the officers in St. Clair and Lake Crystal was made after Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a new opinion last week.
A press release says the sheriff’s office feels strongly that SRO positions are important.