School resource officers return to Mankato Area Public Schools
October 2, 2023 9:57AM CDT
School resource officers return to Mankato Area Public Schools on Monday.
In a joint press release Friday, Superintendent Paul Peterson and City Manager Susan Arntz said that school officials received information that provides guidance for officers and the resource officers would resume their work.
Arntz and Peterson say they are encouraged that the Minnesota Legislature recognizes the need for more clarity on the topic and hope there will be opportunities to participate in the discussion during the next legislative session.