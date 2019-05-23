School superintendent remains in critical condition following Friday crash

(Mankato, MN) – A school superintendent remains hospitalized after suffering injuries in a crash near Sanborn Friday.

Red Rock Central superintendent Bruce Edward Olson, 64, of Sanborn, was critically injured in the crash, which happened on Highway 14 and Knox Avenue after a 49-year-old Sanborn man ran a stop sign and collided with the Caravan in which Olson was a passenger.

Olson was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Olson is also the elementary school principal at Red Rock Central according to the school’s staff directory.

