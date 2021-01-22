Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on Friday when he opened the Senate. Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to postpone the impeachment trial. McConnell on Thursday proposed delaying the trial until February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case. The House impeached Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly attack on the Capitol that unfolded on Jan. 6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the trial has to happen even though Trump has left office so that there is accountability.