Screening of Arik Matson documentary ‘The Weight of the Crown’ at MSU

Minnesota State University Mankato will offer a free screening of The Weight of the Crown, a documentary that tells the story of Arik Matson, who was shot in the head in 2020 while on duty as a Waseca police officer.

The screening, which is open to the public, will be on Sunday, February 18 at 4 p.m. in Ostrander Auditorium.

A meet and greet with Matson, an MSU alumnus, will be held an hour before the screening.

Free will donations will be accepted with proceeds going to the Hometown Hero Outdoors organization.