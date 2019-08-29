Sealcoating begins in Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Sealcoating on various Mankato streets began Wednesday morning.

The City of Mankato is asking residents not to park on the streets affected by the maintenance until the no parking signs are removed. Signs will be displayed the day prior to sealcoating, and street sweeping is done approximately 24 hours after sealcoating is finished.

Click the map to view a larger size

The streets scheduled for sealcoating include:

Arrowwood Court (Augusta Drive to end)

Augusta Drive (North Riverfront Drive to Highway 22)

Bakersfield Court (Augusta Drive to end)

Bay Hill Court (Sawgrass Court to end)

Bear Path Drive (Augusta Drive to end)

Birkdale Drive (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Bittersweet Lane (Riverfront Drive to 227th Street)

Bittersweet Court (Bittersweet Lane to end)

Bunker Court (Augusta Drive to end)

Callaway Court (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Castle Pines Court (Augusta Drive to end)

Castle Pines Drive (Augusta Drive to end)

Cog Hill Lane (Augusta to Torrey Pines Drive)

Firestone Drive (North Victory Drive to end)

Flagstone Lane (227th Street to Foxfire Drive)

Foxfire Drive (Harbor Hill Drive to Sakatah Trail)

Good Counsel Drive (Loyola Way to North Riverfront Drive)

Grayhawk Circle (Augusta Drive to end)

Grayhawk Drive (Cog Hill Lane to Augusta Drive)

Grovebrook Circle (Augusta to Augusta drives)

Grovebrook Court (Augusta Drive to end)

Grovebrook Drive (Pebble Creek to Augusta drives)

Harbor Hill Drive (Flagstone Lane to Foxfire Drive)

Inverness Drive (Pebble Creek Drive to end)

La Costa Court (Augusta Drive to end)

La Costa Lane (Augusta Drive to end)

Mary Lane (227th Street to Bittersweet Lane)

Mary Lane (227th Street to end)

North Broad Court (Good Counsel Drive to end)

North Broad Street (Good Counsel Drive to end)

Pebble Creek Court (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Pebble Creek Drive (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Pinehurst Drive (Augusta Drive to start of new road)

Power Drive (North Victory to Technology drives)

Premier Drive (Augusta Drive to North Victory Drive)

Premier Drive (North Victory Drive to Highway 22)

Riviera Drive (Country Club Drive to end)

Saint Andrews Court (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Saint Andrews Drive (North Victory Drive to end)

Saint Andrews Drive (North Victory to Inverness drives)

Sakatah Lane (Pinehurst Drive to end)

Sawgrass Court (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Sohler Drive (North Victory to Technology drives)

Spyglass Drive (Augusta to Grayhawk drives)

Sugar Loaf Drive (Castle Pines to Augusta drives)

Technology Drive (Excel to Sohler drives)

Thompson Ravine Road (North Victory Drive to May Street)

Torrey Pines Court (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Torrey Pines Drive (Saint Andrews Drive to end)

Waynesborough Way (Pebble Creek to Saint Andrews drives)

The primary reason for sealcoating is to extend the life of a street by protecting it from environmental effects – water and sun.

