Search continues for Austin man wanted in July 31st murder

Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted murder suspect from Austin.

Austin Police stated Wednesday that they are searchg for Me’Darian McGruder, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact Austin Police at 507-437-9400 or to submit a tip at www.crimestoppersmn.org. McGruder is the primary suspect in the murder of 20-year old Tyesha Tahne Gills of Austin inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th St. NW in Austin early on the morning of Saturday, July 31st.