Search continues for missing 81-year-old woman in Redwood County

The search for a missing 81-year-old woman in Sanborn continues.

Jeanine Jackson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday walking her Chihuahua. Investigators say Jackson suffers from memory loss issues and potentially became disoriented during her walk.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office will continue searching for Jackson today. Authorities ask area farmers to remain vigilant during harvesting and hunters to pay special attention in the field.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.