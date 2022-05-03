Search for missing Mankato woman expands to Eagle Lake

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has joined Mankato police in the search for a missing woman.

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on Monday, April 25 in Mankato.

Investigators from the Mankato Department of Public Safety determined that Chuol was at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 p.m. that same night.

The sheriff’s office conducted a preliminary ground and drone search of the area surrounding the gas station on Monday.

The search continued Tuesday with assistance from a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The investigation will remain a collaborative effort between the BEC Sheriff’s Office and the Mankato police.

More information will be released when available.