The search for two men from New Ulm who went missing while canoeing in Wisconsin is now a recovery mission.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Andy DeRock and 26-year-old Ryan Busch were canoeing on the Minong Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin on the evening of October 28.

Their families found their capsized canoe the following day.

The Minong Flowage spans nearly 1,600 acres.