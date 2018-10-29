Search Is On For Teen Parents Who Ran Away With Their Baby

Authorities in Stearns County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen couple and their infant son.

The mother, 17-year-old Morgan Styke, is described as a “juvenile runaway” in a Facebook post by the city of Waite Park.

She’s believed to be traveling with 19-year-old James Spence and their six-month-old son Bobby in a “mid 90’s white Ford Taurus.”

A Facebook post from a user describing herself as Styke’s aunt says the three “may be traveling out of state.”

The circumstances of their disappearance aren’t clear at this time; however, authorities have not issued an Amber Alert as the situation does not meet the requirements for one, according to a comment the city made on its Facebook post.

Amber Alerts are only issued when authorities believe a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily danger or death.

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281, or report information anonymously to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

Source: bringmethenews.com

