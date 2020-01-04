Search underway for beloved chocolate lab missing after Kasota crash

(Kasota, MN) – A Kastota couple is looking for their beloved chocolate lab after the pup ran off following a vehicle crash.

Brianna Oachs, her children, and their dog Ginny were in a vehicle that rolled over near County Road 101 and 3rd Avenue near Kasota around 10 a.m. Monday.

Oachs and her two sons were thankfully unhurt, but shortly after the crash, Ginny ran off and hasn’t been seen since.

Ginny (pictured) is an 8-month-old female wearing a purple collar.

Anyone who has seen Ginny should call (507) – 720-2107, or contact Corey at (320)-296-9245.