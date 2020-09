LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in central Minnesota.

The crash happened Sunday at about 6 p.m. on Highway 25 in Little Falls.

State troopers say 40-year-old Joseph Herold of Pierz was struck and killed as he walked on the side of the highway. Authorities say it was dark and foggy at the time of the crash.