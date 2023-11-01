Search underway for pair of missing canoeists in Wisconsin

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of canoeists who went missing on the Minong Flowage in Wascott over the weekend.

According to a press release dated Monday, the two men were reported missing at 12:46 a.m. Sunday after family members found their capsized canoe. The men had gone out in the canoe sometime the previous evening.

The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began a search on the water and with drones that continued Sunday until dark and resumed Monday morning.

More information will be released when it’s available, according to the release.