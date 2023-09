Search underway for woman missing in Sanborn; volunteers sought

A search is underway for a woman missing in Sanborn.

Jeanine Jackson, 81, was reported missing just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that numerous law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and a volunteer search group continued searching overnight.

A volunteer search effort is being coordinated and will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday. Anyone interested in assisting should gather at the Sanborn Fire Department at 100 Letford St at 1:30 p.m. for instructions