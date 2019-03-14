Searles man who held ‘death party’ with his wife slapped with murder charge

(Mankato, MN) – A Searles man who was arrested after his wife died following a “death party” the two had held at their home is now charged with murder.

An amended criminal complaint was filed in Brown County Monday that added a third-degree murder to the charges faced by 58-year-old Duane Arden Johnson. Johnson had initially been charged with criminal neglect in the death of his 69-year-old wife, Debra Lynn Johnson.

Court documents showed that Debra Johnson’s autopsy results showed that she’d died of a meth overdose on January 24th.

