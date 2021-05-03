      Weather Alert

Second person charged in connection with overdose death

May 3, 2021 @ 5:50am

A second person has been charged in the overdose death of a 21-year-old Mankato man. 

Anna Marie Bailey, 60, of North Mankato,  is accused of supplying the drugs that killed Travis Gustavson in February. 

Bailey faces third-degree murder charges in Blue Earth County County.

 Bailey allegedly sold heroin to 21-year-old Max Miller, who in turn sold it to Gustavson before he died.  His cause of death was determined to be mixed drug toxicity.  Miller was charged with third-degree murder last month.

