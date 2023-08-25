Second suspect charged in rural Truman shooting

A second person has been arrested in connection with a July shooting in rural Truman.

Matthew Mohamed Davis, 21, of Owatonna, was apprehended in Steele County and transported back to Martin County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The other suspect, 18-year-old Lavant Marques Shaw, of Owatonna, was charged on July 19. He’s currently in custody in Steele County on separate charges.

Four people were injured in the July 3 shooting at a party that drew hundreds of people from dozens of cities around the state after being shared on social media.

Both men are currently facing numerous counts of 2nd-degree aiding and abetting murder with intent, 2nd-degree aiding and abetting assault, and dangerous weapons, all felonies. However, prosecutors also filed a motion earlier this week to amend Shaw’s charges to include 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd-degree assault,

A criminal complaint says Shaw was allegedly seen arguing with another partygoer immediately before the shooting. Witnesses said they saw Shaw pass a handgun to Davis during the argument. Multiple gunshots were heard as the victim began walking away from Shaw, according to the complaint, but one witness said he saw Davis pass the gun back to Shaw. Court documents say witnesses provided Shaw’s description as the shooter.

Police say four of the victims were in the general vicinity when they were struck by bullets. One of the victims suffered a collapsed lung and a decimated left shoulder in the shooting, according to the complaint.

Investigators say they found four 9mm shell casings at the scene, but Shaw and Davis were not at the scene.