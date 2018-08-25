Security Camera Shows Man Staring At Woman From Outside Her Home

A Facebook post from a homeowner in Vadnais Heights has gone viral with more than 10,000 people sharing still shots from a security camera that reveal a Peeping Tom staring into a home in the middle of the night.

The woman who posted the images to Facebook said the man was staring at her while she slept on the night of Aug. 22, and he was scared off when she woke up to see him staring at her through her deck door.

In all, she posted four images from security cameras. One shows the man staring through a side deck door, another shows him peering into the window of a truck parked outside and one more shows the man looking through a window with his pants around his ankles.

She contacted authorities and updated her story to say the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest.

A similar incident occurred in South Haven, Minnesota – a small town near St. cloud – earlier in the week when a woman called the cops after awaking to a man in a mask staring into her home from outside.

Source: bringmethenews.com

