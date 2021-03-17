Semi attempts avoid collision, overturns southeast of Gaylord

A semi overturned near Gaylord Monday in an effort to avoid a collision.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. about five miles southeast of Gaylord, near the intersection of Sibley County Roads 8 & 13.

According to a press release, Robbie Roberts, 55, of Sauk Rapids, was westbound in a Volvo semi on Co Rd 8 when an eastbound vehicle entered the middle of the roadway. Roads were snow-covered at the time, according to the release.

Roberts moved to the right to avoid the vehicle, but the semi’s tires hit the ditch, where it was pulled in before overturning on its side.

The other vehicle did not stop, according to a release from the Sibley County Sheriff.

There were no injuries reported.