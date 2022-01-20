Semi crash, freezing potatoes shut down metro freeway

I-94 eastbound is closed after a crash near Albertville resulted in a potato spill.

The crash, which happened at about 4:45 a.m. at Wright Co Rd 19, involved two semi-trucks, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. One of the trucks lost its load of potatoes, says Sgt Jesse Grabow.

#MSPcrash I94 EB exit201 Albertville – crash inv. 2 semis (one lost its load of potatoes) don’t believe life threatening inj. Some other vehs struck the potatoes & debris disabling them also. Crash occurred approx 4:45am. Still cleaning up & investigating https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/1ad1iKbGIQ — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 20, 2022

The potatoes are apparently freezing on the roadway and the Minnesota Department of Transportation will need to bring in special equipment to clean up the spuds – some of which were mashed by motorists who also hit crash debris.

Grabow says none of the injuries in the crash appear to be life-threatening.

MnDOT’s website says the road will be closed until roughly 9 a.m.